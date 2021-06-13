Explosion targets a Logistics Convoy of the Global Coalition north of Baghdad

Shafaq News / A security source reported today that a logistics convoy of the Global Coalition had been targeted on the Saladin Highway.

The source told Shafaq News Agency, "An explosive device exploded this evening, targeting a logistics convoy of the Global Coalition while crossing the Saladin highway."

no causalities were registered.

Earlier today, six were injured in an explosion that targeted a logistics convoy of the Coalition, south of Iraq.

Recently, attacks targeting US forces and the Global Coalition forces are carried out almost daily in Iraq.

No party has claimed responsibility for the explosions, but Washington accuses pro-Iranian factions of being behind the attacks.