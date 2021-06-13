Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Explosion targets a Logistics Convoy of the Global Coalition north of Baghdad

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-06-13T21:06:41+0000
Explosion targets a Logistics Convoy of the Global Coalition north of Baghdad

Shafaq News / A security source reported today that a logistics convoy of the Global Coalition had been targeted on the Saladin Highway.

The source told Shafaq News Agency, "An explosive device exploded this evening, targeting a logistics convoy of the Global Coalition while crossing the Saladin highway."

no causalities were registered.

Earlier today, six were injured in an explosion that targeted a logistics convoy of the Coalition, south of Iraq.

Recently, attacks targeting US forces and the Global Coalition forces are carried out almost daily in Iraq.

No party has claimed responsibility for the explosions, but Washington accuses pro-Iranian factions of being behind the attacks.

related

PMF elements injured by ISIS attack near Baghdad

Date: 2020-04-23 10:12:22
PMF elements injured by ISIS attack near Baghdad

Iraqis arrive from China, quarantined at a health center in Baghdad

Date: 2020-02-05 09:40:52
Iraqis arrive from China, quarantined at a health center in Baghdad

A large fire at a hospital in Baghdad kills a patient, wounds others

Date: 2021-04-24 21:13:52
A large fire at a hospital in Baghdad kills a patient, wounds others

A new attack targets the US-led coalition in Iraq

Date: 2020-12-31 17:11:51
A new attack targets the US-led coalition in Iraq

A motorcycle bomb found in Baghdad 

Date: 2021-06-03 11:54:14
A motorcycle bomb found in Baghdad 

Iraqi Intelligence arrests an ISIS leader in Baghdad

Date: 2021-03-07 20:07:22
Iraqi Intelligence arrests an ISIS leader in Baghdad

Dozens of people suffocate, security spread heavily in Baghdad bridges

Date: 2019-11-09 11:33:14
Dozens of people suffocate, security spread heavily in Baghdad bridges

Sirens blaring in the Green zone

Date: 2021-02-18 17:22:34
Sirens blaring in the Green zone