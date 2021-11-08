Report

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-11-08T18:38:40+0000
Explosion targets a Logistics Convoy of the Global Coalition in al-Diwaniyah

Shafaq News / A security source reported today that a logistics convoy of the Global Coalition had been targeted in al-Diwaniyah.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that an explosive device targeted a convoy of the Global Coalition while crossing the govenorate's borders. 

No causalities were registered.

Recently, attacks targeting US forces and the Global Coalition forces are carried out almost daily in Iraq. 

No party has claimed responsibility for the explosions, but Washington accuses pro-Iranian factions of being behind the attacks.

