Explosion targets a Logistics Convoy of the Global Coalition in al-Diwaniyah
Category: Iraq News
Date: 2021-12-21T13:52:53+0000
Shafaq News / An IED attack targeted a convoy of the Global coalition forces, for the second time today.
A security source reported today that a logistics convoy of the Global Coalition had been targeted in al-Diwaniyah.
No causalities were recorded.
Earlier today, a security source reported today that a logistics convoy of the Global Coalition had been targeted in Basra governorate.
