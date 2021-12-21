Explosion targets a Logistics Convoy of the Global Coalition in al-Diwaniyah

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-12-21T13:52:53+0000

Shafaq News / An IED attack targeted a convoy of the Global coalition forces, for the second time today. A security source reported today that a logistics convoy of the Global Coalition had been targeted in al-Diwaniyah. No causalities were recorded. Earlier today, a security source reported today that a logistics convoy of the Global Coalition had been targeted in Basra governorate.

related

Explosion targets a Logistics Convoy of the Global Coalition north of Baghdad

Date: 2021-06-13 21:06:41

An IED explosion in a convoy of the Global Coalition

Date: 2021-02-27 12:57:14

The Global Coalition delivers 60 ambulance cars to the CTS

Date: 2021-04-30 15:11:19

Iraqi army launches a new military operation

Date: 2021-11-23 08:03:21

Security forces thwart an attack intended to target a Global Coalition logistics convoy

Date: 2021-06-16 20:56:01

An explosion targets a Logistics Convoy of the Global Coalition forces in Fallujah

Date: 2021-03-11 13:06:58

Explosion at an assembly point of the Global Coalition near the Kuwaiti borders

Date: 2021-05-04 11:11:25

Peshmerga receives 655,384$ worth of ammunition from the Global Coalition

Date: 2021-06-24 14:07:16