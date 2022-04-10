Explosion targets a Coalition convoy in Saladin

Shafaq News/ A blast from a roadside bomb reportedly hit a convoy of the US-led Global coalition in Saladin today, Sunday. A source told Shafaq News agency that the explosion targeted a supply convoy of the Coalition within the governorate's borders. The attack resulted in no human casualties and the convoy resumed its march toward its destination, according to the source. Earlier today, a blast from a roadside bomb reportedly hit a convoy of the US-led Global coalition in Dhi Qar. Observers believe that Iran-backed Iraqi factions orchestrate these nearly daily attacks against the convoys of the US-led Coalition in Iraq. The frequency of the attacks increased drastically since the assassination of the Commander of Quds Force, Qassem Soleimani, and the Deputy Head of al-Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces-PMF) Commission, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, in Baghdad in January 2020. On December 9, the Iraqi government announced that U.S. troops had ended their combat mission. In reality, U.S. troops in Iraq made the transition to a training mission in July 2020, and thousands of U.S. troops will remain in both Iraq and Syria in this advisory role into 2022. The announcement was meant to ease pressure on the Iraqi government by Iranian-backed groups.

