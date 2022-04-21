Report

Explosion targets a Coalition convoy in Baghdad

Date: 2022-04-21T17:54:56+0000
Shafaq News/ A blast from a roadside bomb reportedly hit a convoy of the US-led Global coalition in Baghdad today, Thursday.

A source told Shafaq News agency that the explosion targeted a supply convoy of the Coalition within the governorate's southern borders.

The attack resulted in no human casualties and the convoy resumed its march toward its destination, according to the source.

Earlier today, a blast from a roadside bomb reportedly hit a convoy of the US-led Global coalition in al-Diwaniyah.

