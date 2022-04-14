Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Explosion targets a Coalition convoy in Babel

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-04-14T21:32:10+0000
Explosion targets a Coalition convoy in Babel

Shafaq News/ A blast from a roadside bomb reportedly hit a convoy of the US-led Global Coalition in Babel today, Thursday.

A source told Shafaq News agency that the explosion targeted a supply convoy of the Coalition within the governorate's borders.

No other information were reported.

No one claims responsibility, but observers believe that Iran-backed Iraqi factions orchestrate these nearly daily attacks against the convoys of the US-led Coalition in Iraq.

The frequency of the attacks increased drastically since the assassination of the Commander of the Quds Force, Qassem Soleimani, and the Deputy Head of al-Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces-PMF) Commission, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, in Baghdad in January 2020.

On December 9, the Iraqi government announced that U.S. troops had ended their combat mission. In reality, U.S. troops in Iraq made the transition to a training mission in July 2020, and thousands of U.S. troops will remain in both Iraq and Syria in this advisory role into 2022. The announcement was meant to ease pressure on the Iraqi government by Iranian-backed groups.

related

Another explosion targets a Logistics Convoy of the Global Coalition in Babel

Date: 2021-08-05 18:48:22
Another explosion targets a Logistics Convoy of the Global Coalition in Babel

An attack targets the Global Coalition in Babel

Date: 2021-12-09 13:24:39
An attack targets the Global Coalition in Babel

An IED attack on a logistic convoy of the Global Coalition in Babel

Date: 2021-01-31 15:06:04
An IED attack on a logistic convoy of the Global Coalition in Babel

Iraq's PM directs to evaluate Babel Governor work

Date: 2022-03-09 20:19:12
Iraq's PM directs to evaluate Babel Governor work

Another explosion targets a Logistics Convoy of the Global Coalition in Babel

Date: 2021-08-01 18:10:00
Another explosion targets a Logistics Convoy of the Global Coalition in Babel

IED targeted an International Coalition convoy on Babel International road

Date: 2020-12-27 11:40:22
IED targeted an International Coalition convoy on Babel International road

After ending its combat mission, U.S.-led Coalition hands combat supplies in Ayn al-Asad to Iraqi forces

Date: 2021-12-18 18:11:14
After ending its combat mission, U.S.-led Coalition hands combat supplies in Ayn al-Asad to Iraqi forces

IHEC: manual recount results are 100% compatible with the electronic in Babel

Date: 2021-10-28 11:46:05
IHEC: manual recount results are 100% compatible with the electronic in Babel