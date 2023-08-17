Explosion targets Iraqi military patrol in Kirkuk

Shafaq News / On Thursday, a security source informed Shafaq News Agency that an improvised explosive device detonated, targeting a military vehicle in the Daquq district, south of Kirkuk, resulting in the initial toll of three army personnel being wounded.

Daquq is a town in the Kirkuk Governorate of Iraq. It is located about 60 kilometers south of Kirkuk city. The town has a population of about 40,000 people. Daquq is a strategically important town, as it is located on the road between Kirkuk and Baghdad.

The Iraqi Security Forces (ISF) liberated Daquq from ISIS in 2017. However, there is still a risk of ISIS sleeper cells operating in the region.