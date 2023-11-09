Explosion rocks Harir Air Base following Ain al-Assad attack

Shafaq News/ A powerful explosion reverberated inside Harir Air Base in Erbil Governorate of Iraqi Kurdistan Region.
Eyewitnesses told Shafaq News Agency that a fire broke out at the base in the explosion's aftermath, heightening concerns about the incident's severity and potential impact.
This explosion follows an earlier attack on Ain al-Assad base, where a drone was reportedly shot down.
These attacks come in the wake of escalating tensions following the events of October 7 in Palestine. The "Islamic Resistance in Iraq," an armed Shia faction with allegiance to Iran, has heightened its targeting on military bases housing international coalition forces against ISIS, primarily led by the United States in Syria and Iraq.