Shafaq News/ A security source in Diyala reported that a bomb exploded near the Khanaqin district office.

The source told Shafaq News Agency, "A device exploded this evening, targeting the lawyer Haider Mirza's car near the Khanaqin district office."

No causalities were recorded.

In Buhriz (7 km south of Baquba), unidentified armed men opened fire at the house of a tribal leader, before the security forces cordoned off the scene of the incident and opened an investigation.