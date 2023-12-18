Explosion near electoral center in Najaf's Kufa District, Second within a day

Shafaq News/ On Monday, an explosion was heard near an electoral center in the Kufa district, marking the second incident targeting electoral centers within hours.

A security source told Shafaq News Agency that unidentified men threw a sound grenade into a river near the electoral centers, resulting in no material or human damage.

Earlier, four electoral centers in Najaf Governorate were targeted, with homemade explosive devices thrown at the fences of two centers in the Kufa district.

Another incident involved targeting the Election Commission headquarters with a rocket launcher, causing no damage. Additionally, a sound bomb was thrown at an electoral center in Maysan Primary School, with no reported damages.