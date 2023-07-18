Explosion injures two children in Basra

2023-07-18T10:22:00+00:00

Shafaq News / An unnamed security source reported on Tuesday that two children were injured due to an explosion of war remnants on a farm located in the southwestern part of Basra province, in the southern region of Iraq.

The source informed Shafaq News Agency that today, two children, aged 9 and 4, sustained various injuries as a result of the explosion of war remnants on a farm in the Safwan subdistrict, southwest of Basra province.

The source further stated that a security force promptly transported the injured children to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. An investigation has been launched to ascertain the circumstances surrounding this unfortunate incident.

