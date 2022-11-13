Report
Explosion injures four PMF fighters in Saladin's Baiji
Category: Iraq News
Date: 2022-11-13T15:42:10+0000
Shafaq News/ Four members of al-Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces-PMF) have been injured in a blast from an explosive device in Saladin, an official statement said on Sunday.
The statement said that the injured troops were on a mission in the Saladin Island when a roadside bomb targeted their vehicle.
Earlier today, a joint force from the PMF's 31st and 51st brigade, the anti-narcotics department, and a force from the Iraqi army carried out a large-scale campaign in Saladin's Baiji.
The operation uncovered a network of tunnels used by ISIS militants as hideouts and a number of explosive devices, according to the statement.
