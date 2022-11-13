Explosion injures four PMF fighters in Saladin's Baiji

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-11-13T15:42:10+0000

Shafaq News/ Four members of al-Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces-PMF) have been injured in a blast from an explosive device in Saladin, an official statement said on Sunday. The statement said that the injured troops were on a mission in the Saladin Island when a roadside bomb targeted their vehicle. Earlier today, a joint force from the PMF's 31st and 51st brigade, the anti-narcotics department, and a force from the Iraqi army carried out a large-scale campaign in Saladin's Baiji. The operation uncovered a network of tunnels used by ISIS militants as hideouts and a number of explosive devices, according to the statement.

related

Saladin deploys reinforcements to secure the Baghdad-Mosul road

Date: 2022-07-18 13:24:26

Five Iraqi soldiers injured in an explosion in Saladin

Date: 2021-02-12 10:50:39

Saladin Criminal Court issues two death sentences against the Sharia Mufti of al-Qaeda

Date: 2021-06-14 08:34:24

ISIS wounded an Iraqi soldier in Saladin

Date: 2022-03-22 20:18:23

ISIS weakens between Kurdistan and the governorates of Saladin and Kirkuk

Date: 2021-01-14 10:35:51

A new explosion targets an international coalition convoy in Saladin

Date: 2020-09-21 21:15:13

An Iraqi soldier was killed in an ISIS attack east of Saladin

Date: 2021-04-15 08:04:59

PMF and army clear 16 km between Diyala and Saladin in an ongoing operation; PMF commander

Date: 2022-01-23 14:42:55