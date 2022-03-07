Explosion hits Najaf governorate

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-03-07T17:26:29+0000

Shafaq News / A violent explosion hit a house in Najaf governorate, a security source reported. The source told Shafaq News agency that an explosive device blew up in a civilian's house in Kufa district. No human or material damages were recorded.

related

Najaf Criminal Court sentences a member of al-Muthanna Governorate Council to imprisonment

Date: 2021-07-04 16:29:31

Over six million pilgrims commemorated Prophet Mohammad's death in Najaf

Date: 2021-10-06 17:31:20

Najaf to receive visitors During "Arbaeen"

Date: 2020-09-09 20:47:54

Chlorine leaks in Najaf and the Civil Defense teams intervene

Date: 2021-07-27 17:35:14

Demonstrators gather near Muqtada al-Sadr's residence in Najaf

Date: 2021-12-18 11:54:57

Civil Defense teams extinguish a fire that broke out in a hospital in Najaf

Date: 2021-04-07 08:46:27

Attack target Iraq communist party headquarters

Date: 2021-02-05 09:33:05

Demonstrations in Najaf against the local government

Date: 2021-03-10 12:35:08