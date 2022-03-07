Report
Explosion hits Najaf governorate
Shafaq News / A violent explosion hit a house in Najaf governorate, a security source reported.
The source told Shafaq News agency that an explosive device blew up in a civilian's house in Kufa district.
No human or material damages were recorded.
