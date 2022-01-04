Report
rss
Iraq News
Kurdistan
Economy
World
All News
Explosion hits Basra governorate
Category: Iraq News
Date: 2022-01-04T20:31:12+0000
Shafaq News / An explosion rocked Abu al-Khaseeb district, in Basra governorate, a security source reported.
The source told Shafaq News agency that preliminary information indicated that the explosion resulted from a war remnant that blew up today evening.
However, another source revealed to Shafaq News agency that the bomb squads detonated the device, noting that the situation is under control.
related
Security reinforcements to Basra after Iranian pilgrims attempted to cross the borders
Date: 2020-09-18 12:45:20
In the third attack of its kind in less than 24 hours, an IED blast targets a convoy of the Coalition in Basra
Date: 2021-05-23 21:30:47
In mysterious circumstances, lawyer assassinated in Basra
Date: 2021-07-10 16:24:34
Renewed demonstrations in Basra against the backdrop of the civic activists' assassinations
Date: 2020-08-23 16:54:51
Security officer killed in clashes with murderer outlaws
Date: 2021-03-22 21:29:08
A PMF member is killed in Basra
Date: 2020-09-08 07:13:43
A demonstration and an explosion in two southern governorates
Date: 2021-04-10 07:17:38
Unidentified persons steal a container of cluster bombs in Basra
Date: 2021-12-08 17:16:45
We're sorry but Shafaaq website doesn't work properly without
JavaScript
enabled. Please enable it to continue.