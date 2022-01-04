Explosion hits Basra governorate

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-01-04T20:31:12+0000

Shafaq News / An explosion rocked Abu al-Khaseeb district, in Basra governorate, a security source reported. The source told Shafaq News agency that preliminary information indicated that the explosion resulted from a war remnant that blew up today evening. However, another source revealed to Shafaq News agency that the bomb squads detonated the device, noting that the situation is under control.

