Shafaq News/ An explosion was heard on Sunday evening in the Daquq district, south of Kirkuk, a contested governorate between Baghdad and Erbil.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that the blast resulted from an explosive device from the remnants of ISIS during a search campaign carried out by the security forces.

"No casualties were reported," the source said, "the operation is still underway to ensure the safety of the civilians."