Exploding oxygen tanks sparks deadly fire at Covid-19 center in Dhi Qar

Date: 2021-07-12T20:26:01+0000
Shafaq News/ Medical and security sources reported, on Monday evening, that the massive fire that broke out in an isolation center for Covid-19 patients in the city of Nasiriyah took at least 30 lives.

A medical source told Shafaq News Agency, at least 30 people have died and their bodies in charred of fire, while tens were injured in Al-Shifaa Center at Al-Hussein Teaching Hospital in Nasiriyah, the center of Dhi Qar Governorate.

The source added that the fate of 50 Covid-19 patients and their companions inside the Center has until now remained unknown.

In the other hand, a security source told Shafaq News Agency, "the fore is caused by three oxygen tanks exploded inside the center."

Meanwhile, civil defense teams are still working to contain the fire.

