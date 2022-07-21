Experts say the audio recordings attributed to al-Maliki are not fabricated

Shafaq News/ A team of Iraqi experts confirmed that the person speaking in the controversial audio recordings attributed to the head of the State of Law bloc, Nouri al-Maliki, is al-Maliki himself after analyzing their content.

"When the blogger Ali Fadel shared the first audio recordings attributed to the former prime minister Nouri al-Maliki on July 13, 2022, we immediately proceeded with analyzing the leaked content and did the same to the audios that followed later," a spokesperson of

"For Peace", a team of Iraqi experts specializing in uncovering deep fake technology, told Shafaq News Agency.

"Eventhough the leaked recordings were refuted repeatedly, claiming they are fabricated, our analysis proved otherwise," the team said.

"All the leaked audio recordings were consistent in terms of content. The transition between the sentences was smooth. No irregular transitions were reported, and we did not notice any cuts that imply merging audio clips."

"Throughout all the five audio recordings, the tone attributed to al-Maliki was consistent with a consistent echo with no signs of change or jamming."

"By comparing the voice attributed to al-Maliki in the recordings to previous media meetings, particularly an interview with al-Ahd tv on Wednesday July 20, 2022, we noticed a huge resemblance between the pronunciation of certain words that were mentioned in both the recordings and the interview, particularly: al-Sunna, Muqtada al-Sadr, al-Shia, and al-Tashayou'."

"Different voices speaking at different pitches is proof that the recordings are not fabricated. The voices of movement and moving chairs are another proof. These voices cannot be fabricated."

"We extensively searched for the available tools and applications that enable voice mimicry... Deepfakes were proven to be more successful at mimicking the voices of women and the voices of English speakers. We did not find any deep fakes that can mimic voices in Arabic. The audio recordings also included colloquial words that are impossible to mimic by those applications."

The team said it is waiting for the results of the official investigation of the relevant authorities and the Iraqi judiciary.