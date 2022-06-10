Expert warns of dangerous drought wave in Iraq 

Shafaq News / Environmental expert, Ali al-Musaferi, revealed that some marshlands south of Iraq have completely dried up.

Al-Musaferi told Shafaq News agency that the situation of the Dalmaj Marsh is good, while Huwaiza Marsh has completely dried up due to the lack of water releases.

The water levels in middle marshlands have remarkably decreased, while salt deposits' levels in the water are on a surge, which makes it non-consumable, according to al-Musaferi.

He warned that the dryness of marshlands east of the Euphrates river will have negative repercussions, including the displacement of those who take care of buffalo livestock, the spread of epidemics and diseases, in addition to the surge in feed prices.