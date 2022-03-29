Expert reveals the expected aftermath if Parliament fails to elect a new President

Shafaq News / Legal expert Ali al-Tamimi said today that not electing a President tomorrow will lead to dismantling the Parliament.

Al-Tamimi added that the Federal Supreme Court Decision No. 24 of 2022 about opening the door for Presidential candidature, the Parliament Presidium has only 30 days, as per Article 72 II of the Iraqi Constitution, from March 6 to April 6, to elect the President.

He added that not meeting the constitutional deadline is a violation of the decision of the Federal Supreme Court, and Parliament might be dissolved upon the request of a third of its members and the approval of the absolute majority.

The Parliament might also resort to the Federal Supreme Court to reach a constitutional solution, and early Parliamentary elections might be held.

Al-Tamimi said that it is most likely that the new President and Prime Minister will be elected on the same day.

"The President of the Republic assigns the candidate nominated by the largest parliamentary bloc, within 15 days of taking the oath, and assigns him to form the government within 30 days.

On Saturday, Iraqi lawmakers failed again to elect a new president for the country due to a lack of quorum in parliament, keeping the country mired in political paralysis.

A lack of a quorum, set by the Federal Supreme Court at two-thirds of the house's 329 members, held up the vote for the second time since February, deepening war-scarred Iraq's political uncertainty.

Only 202 lawmakers showed up for the latest vote and a new session had to be scheduled for Wednesday. The postponement exacerbates Iraq's political problems because it is the task of the president to formally name a prime minister, who must be backed by an absolute majority in parliament.