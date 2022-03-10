Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Expert: ISIS attacks are expected to increase 

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-03-10T21:24:08+0000
Expert: ISIS attacks are expected to increase 

Shafaq News / Security expert Seif Raad revealed that the new leader of ISIS belongs to the generation that was taught by the former leader of the terrorist organization, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. 

Raad told Shafaq News agency that the currently available information says that the new leader is one of ISIS's founders, which is much more dangerous and violent than al-Qaeda.

He added that the former terrorist leader wanted to break terrorist prisoners out of Ghwiran prison in al-Hasaka, Syria, to make sure others are capable of taking his place if he gets killed.

Abou Hassan al-Hashemi, who was newly chosen as the leader of ISIS, is expected to instruct increasing terrorist attacks and take advantage of everyone's preoccupation with the Russian-Ukrainian war.

Abou Hassan al-Hashemi is "Zaid al-Iraqi", was the Prince of ISIS's Diwan from March 2014 until 2019, then was assigned to the position of the legal offices of the organization The Sharia Office for Camp Management, and several other positions in the terrorist organization.

Zaid al-Iraqi is an elite member of ISIS, and contributed to setting the courses that are being taught for the terrorists.

related

Iraqi air forces target ISIS sites in Hamrin mountains

Date: 2021-02-11 10:41:13
Iraqi air forces target ISIS sites in Hamrin mountains

Two police officers injured in an ISIS ambush in Diyala

Date: 2021-12-29 17:21:03
Two police officers injured in an ISIS ambush in Diyala

Eight ISIS terrorists arrested in four governorates

Date: 2022-02-13 14:21:58
Eight ISIS terrorists arrested in four governorates

ISIS targets three electrical power transmission towers in Diyala

Date: 2021-01-18 19:35:15
ISIS targets three electrical power transmission towers in Diyala

Security forces raids ISIS sites in al-Anbar and arrests a senior official

Date: 2021-05-30 15:33:01
Security forces raids ISIS sites in al-Anbar and arrests a senior official

Two ISIS attacks in Diyala

Date: 2020-09-22 11:21:16
Two ISIS attacks in Diyala

Six ISIS dens destroyed in Kirkuk

Date: 2021-09-22 15:39:26
Six ISIS dens destroyed in Kirkuk

ISIS attack in Khanaqin knocks out power in three sub-districts 

Date: 2021-07-31 17:15:57
ISIS attack in Khanaqin knocks out power in three sub-districts 