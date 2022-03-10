Expert: ISIS attacks are expected to increase 

Shafaq News / Security expert Seif Raad revealed that the new leader of ISIS belongs to the generation that was taught by the former leader of the terrorist organization, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

Raad told Shafaq News agency that the currently available information says that the new leader is one of ISIS's founders, which is much more dangerous and violent than al-Qaeda.

He added that the former terrorist leader wanted to break terrorist prisoners out of Ghwiran prison in al-Hasaka, Syria, to make sure others are capable of taking his place if he gets killed.

Abou Hassan al-Hashemi, who was newly chosen as the leader of ISIS, is expected to instruct increasing terrorist attacks and take advantage of everyone's preoccupation with the Russian-Ukrainian war.

Abou Hassan al-Hashemi is "Zaid al-Iraqi", was the Prince of ISIS's Diwan from March 2014 until 2019, then was assigned to the position of the legal offices of the organization The Sharia Office for Camp Management, and several other positions in the terrorist organization.

Zaid al-Iraqi is an elite member of ISIS, and contributed to setting the courses that are being taught for the terrorists.