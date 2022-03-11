Report

Exclusive: new details about killing ISIS member, Al-Hamdani

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-03-11T21:34:34+0000
Shafaq News/ On Friday, a security source revealed details about the Iraqi airstrike that resulted in the death of the ISIS leader Ahmed Marei Saleh Abdullah Khalifa Al-Hamdani in Kirkuk governorate.

The source told Shafaq News Agency, "Al-Hamdani is from the village of Rabida, of the Dibs district in Kirkuk, and worked as a commander of a military detachment within the Albu Hamdan sector - Kirkuk state, within the so-called "Salman Al-Farsi Brigade - Al-Qadisiyah Division."

 After the liberation operations in 2017, he held the position of the military official of the Albu Hamdan sector - Kirkuk – "the Wilayat of Iraq" until mid-2019, after which he served as the deputy military official of the Albu Hamdan sector - Kirkuk, "the Wilayat of Iraq." 

"After the aerial bombardment yesterday, two bodies of the terrorists were found, with military equipment and weapons."

The source added the site of the airstrike is a military point belonging to the Peshmerga forces and that terrorist elements used it as a temporary hostel.

He added, "When arriving at the site, the Iraqi forces clashed with an ISIS member, who was injured in the left leg."

After a violent clash, "our military units killed the terrorist, Al-Hamdani, who was wearing an explosive belt that was dismantled by the engineering team."

