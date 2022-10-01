Report

Exclusive: more than 150 wounded in demonstrations in Baghdad and Basra, no deaths

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-10-01T21:38:00+0000
Shafaq News/ On Saturday, more than 150 were injured while marking the third anniversary of the Tishreen (October) Revolution in Baghdad and Basra Governorate.

A medical source told Shafaq News Agency that more than 40 security officers were wounded when demonstrators threw stones and Molotov cocktails toward them.

The security forces used rubber bullets and tear gas canisters. As a result, some demonstrators suffered suffocation and injuries. He added.

In Basra, the medical source clarified that "30 demonstrators and security officials' injuries were minor."

A security source confirmed to our agency that security forces did not use live bullets and imposed complete control over the Al-Jumhuriya and Al-Sinak bridges and Tahrir and Nusur Squares in Baghdad."

He pointed out that the Iraqi forces are prosecuting some "affiliaters" in Al-Saadoun Street of the Al-Bab Al-Sharqi.

