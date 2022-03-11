Exclusive: The Coordination Framework support Jaafar Al-Sadr for the Prime Minister position

Shafaq News/ A source revealed to Shafaq News Agency details of the meeting of the Shiite Coordination Framework, which was held earlier today.

The source said that all parties of the Framework "did not object to the candidate of the Sadrist bloc, Jaafar al-Sadr assuming the position of prime minister, but rather they expressed support."

"The Framework postponed his final decision until holding a direct meeting with al-Sadr." He added.

The source pointed out that Nuri Al-Maliki. A central part of the Framework informed al-Sadr in a phone call of the latest developments. Therefore, al-Sadr will arrive in Baghdad within 72 hours to meet with the Framework leaders.

According to our source, the Coordination Framework suggested Al-Maliki as the next deputy prime.

Earlier today, The Coordination Framework held a meeting at Hadi al-Amiri's house, one day after the phone discussions of Muqtada al-Sadr and Nouri al-Maliki.

A political source disclosed to our agency more details about yesterday's developments that broke the ice between al-Sadr and al-Maliki.

The source told Shafaq News agency that al-Sadr had withdrawn the "veto" he had used on al-Maliki after the call, noting that the Sadrists and the Coordination Framework will reach an agreement to form the new government with the KDP and al-Siyada coalition.

He added that these developments are the fruit of previous talks between the Framework and al-Sadr, noting that the two sides will meet on Monday in Baghdad, before setting a meeting with KDP and al-Siyada, to pave the way for forming the new government.

According to the source, a new President and Prime Minister will be agreed upon by all parties will be chosen.

These talks were held upon the proposition of an Iranian figure and a Respectable person in Najaf.

Shafaq News agency had exclusively reported earlier the preliminary negotiations between the Sadrists and the Framework.