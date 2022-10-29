Report

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-10-29T20:48:50+0000
Exclusive: New details about the Baghdad explosion

Shafaq News/ Baghdad Operations Commander Lt. Gen. Ahmed Salim Bahjat revealed new details about the explosion northeast of Baghdad.

In an exclusive statement, Bahjat told Shafaq News Agency, "A gas tanker, parked in a garage in the Al-Qahira neighborhood in Baghdad, blew up, which scattered parts of it towards the Talbiyah area into a football stadium where a large crowd was present.

The Commander pointed out that "the explosion killed nine civilians and wounded 13 others."

Concerning the possible causes, Bahjat said, "Forensic experts would submit their report soon." But earlier, a security source told our Agency that an explosive device attached to a vehicle in a car park blew up, leading to another explosion of a gas tanker explosion near a football stadium and a coffee shop.

The explosion was heard across Baghdad.

