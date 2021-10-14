Exclusive: Details of the investigation report into the 2019 attack on the Saqr camp

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-10-14T10:13:39+0000

Shafaq News/ A security source revealed to Shafaq News Agency the outcomes of the special investigation into the 2019 attack on the Saqr camp, south of the Iraqi capital, Baghdad. The source told Shafaq News Agency that the committee -composed of members of the Intelligence, Ministry of Interior, the Aerial Defense Command, the Baghdad Governorate, and the military intelligence, among others- has submitted its final report to the Prime Minister's office. The report excluded, according to the source, the possibility of an electric short circuit, given that the site was not equipped with a power supply. The weapons in the depot were SBJ9 and Katyusha rockets, and they were properly stored, the report said. The report included the statements of eyewitnesses from the Federal Police and other military formations stationed inside the camp. The eyewitnesses asserted that they saw Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAVs) hovering over the camp. Surveillance cameras of the Baghdad Governorate clearly demonstrated that the projectile was fired from a UAV. The footage confirmed the findings of the air defense radars that showed aerial vehicles carrying missiles and previous PMF reports about US attacks on its headquarters. The committee, the source, recommended filing lawsuits against the US and demanding financial compensations.

