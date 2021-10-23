Except for the Sadrist bloc, forces to be represented in the parliament to convene at Al-Maliki's residence
Category: Iraq News
Date: 2021-10-23T10:26:17+0000
Shafaq News/ The head of the State of Law Coalition, Nouri al-Maliki, has invited all the forces to be represented in the Iraqi parliament, except for the Sadrist bloc, to an expanded meeting at his residence, a source revealed on Saturday.
The source told Shafaq News Agency that the meeting will be held tomorrow Sunday to discuss the latest updates on the political situation in the country and the appeals to the election results.
Shiite, Sunni, and Kurdish forces will attend the meeting, except for the Sadrist movement. "They will not be able to attend even if they were invited," the source continued.
Last week, Al-Maliki's residence hosted a meeting of the Shiite forces under the umbrella of the "Coordination Framework".