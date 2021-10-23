Except for the Sadrist bloc, forces to be represented in the parliament to convene at Al-Maliki's residence

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-10-23T10:26:17+0000

Shafaq News/ The head of the State of Law Coalition, Nouri al-Maliki, has invited all the forces to be represented in the Iraqi parliament, except for the Sadrist bloc, to an expanded meeting at his residence, a source revealed on Saturday. The source told Shafaq News Agency that the meeting will be held tomorrow Sunday to discuss the latest updates on the political situation in the country and the appeals to the election results. Shiite, Sunni, and Kurdish forces will attend the meeting, except for the Sadrist movement. "They will not be able to attend even if they were invited," the source continued. Last week, Al-Maliki's residence hosted a meeting of the Shiite forces under the umbrella of the "Coordination Framework".

related

The Iraqi Elections will be hold as scheduled, Al-Maliki confirms

Date: 2021-08-09 18:35:48

Al-Maliki calls for an expanded meeting shortly after the release of the poll's results

Date: 2021-10-11 16:29:12

Al-Maliki meets the British ambassador to Iraq

Date: 2020-09-23 12:53:08

Proponents of an al-Fatah eagle organize a demonstration in Nineveh to protest his defeat

Date: 2021-10-14 17:09:10

Nouri Al-Maliki tested positive for COVID-19

Date: 2020-10-11 09:29:33

Al-Sadr crosses off al-Maliki from the Government formation arithmetics

Date: 2021-10-16 11:04:59

Nouri Al-Maliki recovers from coronavirus

Date: 2020-10-14 11:32:03

State of Law joins hands with other parties to establish the largest bloc; names al-Maliki PM

Date: 2021-10-16 12:35:25