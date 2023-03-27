Excavation work completed in mass graves near Sinjar district, Iraq

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Ministry of Health has announced that the excavation work in several mass grave sites near Sinjar district, close to Hamedan, has been completed.

According to the Director General of the Forensic Medicine Department, Dr. Zaid Ali Abbas, around 30 remains were recovered from four different locations, and the identity of the exhumed remains will be determined according to the international standards applied in the forensic medicine department.

The mass graves in that area are linked to the mass killings committed by ISIS in 2014 against members of the Yazidi community who live in the village of Hamedan and its vicinity.

The remains will be subjected to special examinations to determine their identity by matching their DNA with their relatives. Then, their burial ceremonies will be conducted according to the religious traditions recognized in the Yazidi community in honor of the victims and their families. Abbas explained.