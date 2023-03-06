European delegation made an " exceptional " visit to Baghdad

Shafaq News/ On Monday, members of the European Parliament (EP) met, in Baghdad, with the Iraqi President, Abdul Latif Rashid, and Prime Minister, Mohamad S. Al-Sudani, to discuss Iraqi-European relations and cooperation in various fields.

The European delegation included Sarah Skyttedal, Domènec Ruiz Devesa, and Marco Campomenos.

A statement by the Iraqi Presidency said Rashid stressed the importance of cooperation and coordination between Iraq and the European Union for the interest of both sides, including facing challenges related to combating terrorism, investment, climate change, Water scarcity, desertification, and drought.

The Iraqi President called the delegation to convey to the international community the "true picture of the stable and secure Iraq," noting that "the Iraqi government program meets the aspirations of the Iraqis, and many projects in urban and investment would be launched when the budget is approved."

"Iraq's relations with neighboring countries are good... Iraq seeks through its pivotal role to consolidate security and stability in the region," Rashid added.

Meanwhile, Al-Sudani's media office, the Prime Minister, explained Iraq's approach to adopting a "balanced foreign policy" and appreciated the European Union standing by Baghdad at various stages.

Al-Sudani pointed out that Iraq needs international support to implement the government program and recover looted funds.

For their part, the members of the European Parliament expressed their countries' support for the Iraqi efforts in the reform process and the EP's desire to conclude a partnership with Iraq, describing their current visit to Iraq as "exceptional."

The delegation praised "the positive security developments in the Iraqi cities and called Iraq to participate in the UN 2023 Water Conference in New York from 22 — 24 March.