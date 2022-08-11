Euphrates river's salinity reduced to 85% in southern Iraq

Shafaq News / The Diwani Order Committee 73 of 2021 announced today, Thursday, that the salinity percentage of the Euphrates river's part extending from al-Diwaniyah to Dhi Qar has been reduced to 85%.

Member of the committee, Saleh Hadi, told Shafaq News agency that the Diwani Order Committee 73 of 2021, and in follow-up with the Ministries of Water Resources and Agriculture, in addition to the instructions of the General Secretariat of the Council of Ministers, managed to open the second largest desalination project of the Euphrates river.

According to Hadi, the project was completed 21 years ago and has not been used until today, noting that it is hoped that the Euphrates river's part connecting the southern governorates will be free of salt, pollutants and sewage water.

The salinity rate in Jabayish, Dhi Qar, reached more than 3000 ppm in the past few weeks, noting that the water that was transferred to the eastern al-Shamiyah sewage pant will empty into the marshes.