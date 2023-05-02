Estonian Army Takes Over Periodic Missions in Iraq as Part of Operation Inherent Resolve

Shafaq News/ The Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) Scout Battalion's reduced infantry company ESTCOY-18 left Ämari Air Base for Iraq, where they will serve as part of the US-led Operation Inherent Resolve.

The infantry unit of the Estonian Reconnaissance Battalion has been stationed at the Erbil Air Base, where the Joint International Task Force is located.

The unit will be responsible for protecting the base, rapid response, and providing security for key personnel at the site.

The Estonian unit will take over responsibility from the Dutch company, which has been performing the same tasks.

Operation Inherent Resolve is a coalition of more than 80 partner countries working together to "defeat ISIS and promote regional stability in Iraq and Syria."

The mission began in 2014 and is focused on training and equipping local forces, providing air support and intelligence, and conducting counterterrorism operations.

Captain Jeffrey, the commander of the Dutch unit, expressed confidence in the Estonian troops, saying, "I wish the Estonians success in their service, and I have no doubt that they will succeed in the task."

Estonia joined the US-led military coalition in Iraq in Operation Inherent Resolve (OIR) framework in 2016. Before now, however, the mandate only allowed the deployment of up to five EDF members to the Joint Task Force headquarters

Estonia previously participated in Operation Iraqi Freedom (OIF) from 2003 to 2009, in NATO Mission Iraq (NMI) from 2005 to 2011, and from 2018 until today.