Shafaq News/ A security source reported that the demonstrators rejecting the election results have escalated in front of the Green Zone in Baghdad.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that the demonstrators have approached the first blocking line.

Since the Iraqi legislative elections were held on October 10, Baghdad has been witnessing turbulent conditions, including clashes between the security forces and the demonstrators near the Green Zone, and the recent assassination attempt against Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi.