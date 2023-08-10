Escalating threats against journalists in Karbala

Shafaq News / Alarming reports of mounting assaults targeting journalists and media personnel, coupled with menacing firearm threats, have emerged from the heart of Iraq. Al-Nakheel Center for Press Rights and Freedoms, a prominent watchdog entity, disclosed these disquieting developments on Thursday.

In a press release, the center underscored the persistent nature of these attacks on journalists within the confines of Karbala province. These hostile acts have manifested through the menacing specter of armed intimidation, compelling an urgent need for comprehensive solutions to safeguard the constitutionally enshrined freedom of the press.

Highlighting the gravity of the situation, the center reported an exacerbation in the frequency of attacks on media practitioners and journalists across the province. This assessment is substantiated by the distressing narrative of journalist Haider Hadi, who, within the span of a mere month, has been subjected to a second violent assault involving firearms.

Recounting his harrowing experience to the center, Hadi, as conveyed by the official statement, recounted an ominous encounter while covering the deforestation operations in the vicinity of Al-Zubayliyah, located to the south of Karbala. Armed individuals confronted him with death threats, coercing him to vacate the area under dire consequences.

Hadi beseeched the Iraqi judiciary and the provincial authorities of Karbala to furnish the necessary protective measures for journalists, advocating for the harshest penalties to be levied against those transgressing the sacrosanct right of an unfettered press.

Reaffirming its commitment to the principles of journalistic integrity and media transparency, the 'Al-Nakheel' Center implored for a concerted effort by all relevant authorities to ensure a comprehensive shield of protection for journalists. This collective endeavor is indispensable to their pivotal role in unearthing truths for the public eye, and bolstering a culture of civic vigilance within the nation.

It is imperative to note that the 'Al-Nakheel' Center previously documented a disturbing incident involving the assault on journalist Haider Hadi during his coverage of a popular demonstration on July 7, 2023. This demonstration was a poignant call for enhanced provisions in the realm of electrical energy within Karbala province.