Erdogan to Rashid: ready to work, cooperate, and coordinate with you

Shafaq News/ Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan sent his Iraqi counterpart Abdullatif Rashid a cable on Sunday to congratulate him on his election as the president of Iraq, an official press release said.

"On behalf of the Turkish people and my own behalf, I would like to extend my sincere congratulations to your Excellency on being elected as the new President of the Republic of Iraq," said the Turkish president, "I am confident that you will contribute to strengthening the unity and synergy in Iraq at this critical time that your country goes through."

"We want to promote bilateral cooperation with Iraq in the next period," he added, "there are deep-rooted historical bonds and friendly neighborly relations between the two countries, and these partnerships are based on mutual respect in sensitive issues and the common interests of our people."

"Based on this concept, I am ready to work with you through close cooperation and coordination," he continued.

"I take this opportunity to convey to you my greetings and my best wishes for good health and happiness and wish the friendly and brotherly people of Iraq further progress and prosperity," he concluded.