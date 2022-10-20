Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Erdogan to Rashid: ready to work, cooperate, and coordinate with you

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-10-20T10:53:54+0000
Erdogan to Rashid: ready to work, cooperate, and coordinate with you

Shafaq News/ Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan sent his Iraqi counterpart Abdullatif Rashid a cable on Sunday to congratulate him on his election as the president of Iraq, an official press release said.

"On behalf of the Turkish people and my own behalf, I would like to extend my sincere congratulations to your Excellency on being elected as the new President of the Republic of Iraq," said the Turkish president, "I am confident that you will contribute to strengthening the unity and synergy in Iraq at this critical time that your country goes through."

"We want to promote bilateral cooperation with Iraq in the next period," he added, "there are deep-rooted historical bonds and friendly neighborly relations between the two countries, and these partnerships are based on mutual respect in sensitive issues and the common interests of our people."

"Based on this concept, I am ready to work with you through close cooperation and coordination," he continued.

"I take this opportunity to convey to you my greetings and my best wishes for good health and happiness and wish the friendly and brotherly people of Iraq further progress and prosperity," he concluded.

related

PUK congratulates Rashid on his election as new President

Date: 2022-10-13 18:18:33
PUK congratulates Rashid on his election as new President

U.S. welcomes election of new Iraqi President and PM

Date: 2022-10-14 05:42:15
U.S. welcomes election of new Iraqi President and PM

Jordanian King congratulates Iraq's President-elect in a phone call

Date: 2022-10-15 08:43:18
Jordanian King congratulates Iraq's President-elect in a phone call

New President outlines the objectives of his tenure as he assumes office

Date: 2022-10-17 10:38:42
New President outlines the objectives of his tenure as he assumes office

Al-Sudani and Rachid reiterate commitment to forming a strong government

Date: 2022-10-19 14:05:52
Al-Sudani and Rachid reiterate commitment to forming a strong government

Erdogan: If the United Nations does not clean up Makhmur camp, we will do so

Date: 2021-06-02 15:59:13
Erdogan: If the United Nations does not clean up Makhmur camp, we will do so

Turkey's President meets with two Iraqi rivals

Date: 2021-10-04 19:23:11
Turkey's President meets with two Iraqi rivals

Al-Halboosi meets Erdogan in Istanbul

Date: 2022-02-26 17:45:15
Al-Halboosi meets Erdogan in Istanbul