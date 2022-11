Shafaq News/ A delegation from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) will visit Baghdad next week to resume talks with the Federal Government.

The President of the Diwan of the Kurdish Council of Ministers, Umed Sabah, told Shafaq News Agency that Prime Minister Masrour Barzani directed to form a delegation to discuss with the federal government the “rights of the Kurdish component that were agreed with the Sunni and Shiite forces in Baghdad.”