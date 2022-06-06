Erbil to cooperate with Baghdad to conduct its official population census

Shafaq News / Head of the Statistics Authority in the Kurdistan Region, Sirwan Mehyeddine, that the Regional Ministry of planning is ready to cooperate with Baghdad to finish the official population census.

Mohyeddine said that he attended the fifth meeting of the Iraqi Supreme Statistics Council, headed by the Minister of Planning in Iraq, noting that the Regional Ministry of planning is ready to fully cooperate with the Federal government.

Earlier today, the Iraqi Ministry of planning, Khalid Battal, revealed that during the last quarter of next year, a population and housing census will be conducted, indicating that it will contribute to addressing "many" problems.