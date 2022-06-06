Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Erbil to cooperate with Baghdad to conduct its official population census

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-06-06T18:54:25+0000
Erbil to cooperate with Baghdad to conduct its official population census

Shafaq News / Head of the Statistics Authority in the Kurdistan Region, Sirwan Mehyeddine, that the Regional Ministry of planning is ready to cooperate with Baghdad to finish the official population census.

Mohyeddine said that he attended the fifth meeting of the Iraqi Supreme Statistics Council, headed by the Minister of Planning in Iraq, noting that the Regional Ministry of planning is ready to fully cooperate with the Federal government.

Earlier today, the Iraqi Ministry of planning, Khalid Battal, revealed that during the last quarter of next year, a population and housing census will be conducted, indicating that it will contribute to addressing "many" problems.

related

Kurdish MPs: FSC's ruling is a political statement in a time of crisis

Date: 2022-02-18 10:52:34
Kurdish MPs: FSC's ruling is a political statement in a time of crisis

Iraq studies the effect of Covid-19 pandemic on reproductive health services

Date: 2020-09-09 06:46:38
Iraq studies the effect of Covid-19 pandemic on reproductive health services

Baghdad and Erbil to start holding their decisive meetings today

Date: 2021-01-25 17:43:21
Baghdad and Erbil to start holding their decisive meetings today

209K lecturers from all Iraqi governorates, except Kurdistan's, will be offered contracts, MP says

Date: 2021-04-06 16:53:26
209K lecturers from all Iraqi governorates, except Kurdistan's, will be offered contracts, MP says

Berlin and Cairo denounce the missile attack on Kurdistan's capital city

Date: 2022-03-13 09:51:38
Berlin and Cairo denounce the missile attack on Kurdistan's capital city

Al-Kadhimi: Kurdistan region is a fundamental part of Iraq

Date: 2020-09-10 10:22:47
Al-Kadhimi: Kurdistan region is a fundamental part of Iraq

Positive atmosphere between Erbil and Baghdad regarding the 2021 budget

Date: 2021-01-27 10:47:49
Positive atmosphere between Erbil and Baghdad regarding the 2021 budget

Asayish dismantles a huge ISIS network extending in Kurdistan

Date: 2021-04-20 18:51:30
Asayish dismantles a huge ISIS network extending in Kurdistan