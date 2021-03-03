Erbil's governor hopes the Supreme Committee will not make a decision that burdens the citizens

Shafaq News/ The governor of Erbil, Omid Khushnaw, hoped on Wednesday that the Supreme Committee for Coronavirus prevention in the Kurdistan region would not resort to a decision “that burdens” the people in reference to re-imposing of partial and total lockdowns.

This came at a press conference held by Khushnaw following a meeting with the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan in Erbil.

The governor is conducting a tour to all political parties in the region after taking over his new position.

"Expectations indicate we are going to experience deplorable health conditions due to the outbreak of the coronavirus," Khushnaw said during the conference, "We ask the Supreme Committee in the Kurdistan Region not to take a decision that burdens the citizens once again," stressing that preventive measures are "the only option we have".

The Supreme Committee for coronavirus prevention is scheduled to meet on March 10 to assess health conditions in the region.