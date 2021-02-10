Erbil's delegation arrives in Baghdad

Shafaq News / An informed source revealed that the Kurdistan Region delegation had arrived in Baghdad earlier today, Wednesday, to resolve disputes regarding the region's share in the current year's federal budget.

The source told Shafaq News agency, "the KRG delegation arrived in Baghdad to finalize the agreement with the Parliamentary Finance Committee and the federal government regarding the region's share in the budget."

The delegation arrives a few hours after the head of the Kurdistan Regional Government, Masrour Barzani, rejected Shiite forces' demands to hand over the oil file administration to the federal government.

Barzani said in a press conference in Erbil, that this matter breaches the constitution and violates the rights of the Kurdistan Region, indicating that the region will rely on its "few" financial revenues in case they do not reach an agreement with Baghdad.

Barzani accused political blocs of using this file for political grandstanding and promoting themselves for the upcoming early parliamentary elections, confirming his government's commitment to the agreement concluded with Baghdad over the budget.