Erbil hands over hundreds of wanted persons to Baghdad

Shafaq News / The Supreme Judicial Council in Kurdistan Region announced handing over of hundreds of wanted persons to the federal Iraqi courts, according to the semi-official Al-Sabah newspaper.

The newspaper quoted the head of the Erbil governorate Court of Appeal, Ismail Khushnaw saying, "there is great coordination between the two sides to facilitate the procedures of handing over and exchanging wanted persons."

Khushnaw pointed out, "the Judicial Council in the region applies the federal judicial laws, as it is part of the Iraqi state," noting that there is cooperation at a very high level between the Supreme Judicial Council in Baghdad and the Council in the region, especially in this field.

"The committee formed between the Federal Supreme Judicial Council and the Kurdistan Region continues to facilitate procedures for the implementation of arrest warrants against wanted persons, exchange information and facilitate their transfer to the courts from which the arrest warrants were issued", he concluded.