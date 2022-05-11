Erbil extends condolences to al-Jazeera Channel on Shireen Abu Akleh's death

Shafaq News / the Head of the Kurdistan Journalists Syndicate, Azad Hamadamin, extended a condolence message to al-jazeera Channel's headquarters in Erbil, over the death of its correspondent, Shireen Abu Akleh.

Abu Akleh, who was working for Al Jazeera's Arabic language channel, was shot in the town of Jenin early on Wednesday and died soon afterward.

Another Palestinian journalist from the Jerusalem-based Al-Quds newspaper was wounded but is in a stable condition.

Shireen Abu Akleh, 51, a Palestinian and one of the Arab world’s most well-known reporters, who had covered the conflict for decades, was shot in the head on Wednesday morning and taken to hospital in critical condition.

She had been covering a military raid in the northern town, a stronghold of the Palestinian Fatah movement and historical flashpoint in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.