Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Erbil extends condolences to al-Jazeera Channel on Shireen Abu Akleh's death

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-05-11T08:54:52+0000
Erbil extends condolences to al-Jazeera Channel on Shireen Abu Akleh's death

Shafaq News / the Head of the Kurdistan Journalists Syndicate, Azad Hamadamin, extended a condolence message to al-jazeera Channel's headquarters in Erbil, over the death of its correspondent, Shireen Abu Akleh.

Abu Akleh, who was working for Al Jazeera's Arabic language channel, was shot in the town of Jenin early on Wednesday and died soon afterward.

Another Palestinian journalist from the Jerusalem-based Al-Quds newspaper was wounded but is in a stable condition.

Shireen Abu Akleh, 51, a Palestinian and one of the Arab world’s most well-known reporters, who had covered the conflict for decades, was shot in the head on Wednesday morning and taken to hospital in critical condition.

She had been covering a military raid in the northern town, a stronghold of the Palestinian Fatah movement and historical flashpoint in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

related

The rockets that targeted Erbil were not launched from Nineveh, an official confirms

Date: 2021-02-15 20:32:34
The rockets that targeted Erbil were not launched from Nineveh, an official confirms

Blinken conveyed the U.S. commitment to hold Iran accountable

Date: 2022-03-15 08:00:23
Blinken conveyed the U.S. commitment to hold Iran accountable

Erbil hands over hundreds of wanted persons to Baghdad

Date: 2021-05-26 06:01:42
Erbil hands over hundreds of wanted persons to Baghdad

KRSC dismantles a dangerous ISIS cell in the region

Date: 2021-04-12 16:18:43
KRSC dismantles a dangerous ISIS cell in the region

Baghdad and Erbil to resume dialogue

Date: 2020-08-04 15:32:38
Baghdad and Erbil to resume dialogue

Iraq shuts down the Consulates of Belarus in Baghdad and Erbil

Date: 2021-11-06 15:29:06
Iraq shuts down the Consulates of Belarus in Baghdad and Erbil

Six rockets land in Erbil; no injuries reported 

Date: 2022-05-01 18:26:23
Six rockets land in Erbil; no injuries reported 

Five terrorists arrested in four governorates, including Erbil

Date: 2022-02-18 12:38:13
Five terrorists arrested in four governorates, including Erbil