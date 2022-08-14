Erbil criminal court to re-trial the Qaderi assassination convicts

Shafaq News / The Erbil criminal court decided today, Sunday, to re-trial the two defendants accused of assassinating the Iranian Kurdish opposition activist, Qadir Qaderi, in 2018.

The attorney of Qaderi's family, Iyad Kaka'i, said in a conference held today that the Court started today re-trialing the two defendants.

He added that the court had issued a death sentence against three convicts, and sentenced two others to five years in prison, based on articles 406 and 207 of the Iraqi Penal Code.

"A colleague of mine and I appealed the verdict because this is not a crime, but a terrorist operation. We demanded that the criminals be prosecuted based on the Anti-Terrorism law," Kaka'i indicated.

He noted that the two other convicts were part of the assassination and should be prosecuted based on article 406 of the Penal Code, not article 207.

The lawyer pointed out that the Erbil Criminal Court decided to postpone the verdict until the plaintiff, the victim's son, becomes 18 years.