Erbil attack: no indication of Israeli existence in the targeted site

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-04-25T16:16:49+0000

Shafaq News/ The official committee responsible for investigating the Iranian attack on the city of Erbil concluded that there was no evidence of the existence of Israeli headquarters on the site. According to a report, the fact-Finding committee "did not find any evidence or suspicious tools at the targeted site. Even the bombed house had not been used for any political activity." The report considered this attack a violation of international laws. Iran attacked Erbil on Sunday, March 13, with a dozen ballistic missiles in an unprecedented assault on the capital of Kurdistan. The missiles came down in areas near a new U.S. consulate building, but no Americans were injured. Iran's Revolutionary Guards Corps claimed responsibility. It said that the attack was against "Israeli "strategic centers in Erbil," suggesting it was revenge for recent Israeli airstrikes that killed Iranian military personnel in Syria. Concerning Iran's Revolutionary Guards Corps' statement claiming that the attack was against "Israeli "strategic centers in Erbil, the Kurdish President Nechirvan Barzani denied the presence of any Israeli base in the Region, considering this rumor is "baseless." "We demand the Iraqi federal government and the international community to recognize these offensives and spare no effort to curb the country's sovereignty and stability, and the people's security and safety." He said.

related

President Salih arrives in Erbil

Date: 2021-04-28 13:57:18

U.S. Secretary of State: we will respond to the Iranian attack on Erbil

Date: 2022-03-14 20:40:23

Turkey bombs villages in Erbil

Date: 2021-11-29 17:14:51

The Fact-Finding Committee meets on Monday

Date: 2022-03-28 08:42:38

Baghdad responds to Erbil: a lack of flexibility in employees’ salaries topic

Date: 2020-08-12 20:31:57

PMF destroy the headquarters of the new ISIS leader

Date: 2020-06-09 12:51:12

Iraq’s Civil Aviation Authority halt flights to Belarus

Date: 2021-08-06 19:10:20

Four policemen injured in a terrorist attack in Kirkuk

Date: 2020-10-05 19:00:40