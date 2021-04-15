Erbil attack, a desperate attempt to strike the relations between Baghdad and Erbil, joint statement

Shafaq News / The Interior Ministries of Baghdad and Erbil issued on Thursday joint statement on the attack at Erbil Airport.

The statement said "the recent serious attacks against Erbil and other areas are organized terrorist attacks targeting the security of Iraq, including the security of the Kurdistan region, destabilizing social peace."

"We condemn these criminal acts, and confirm that these attacks are “a desperate attempt to strike the positive developments in the relationship between the federal government and the Kurdistan Regional Government, especially in terms of high-level security coordination."

The statement stressed that "this high-level coordination, cooperation and integration will continue to ensure the security and safety of citizens."

The statement pointed out that "the competent teams began investigating the incidents following the orders of the Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces to uncover those involved in the attacks and bring them to justice."