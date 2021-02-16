Erbil Attack is an attempt to “create chaos”, Al-Kadhimi

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-02-16T13:23:26+0000

Shafaq News/ The attack on the Erbil International Airport is an attempt to “create chaos”, the Iraqi Prime Minister said today Tuesday. "This terror act comes at a time the government is working hard to calm the situation. And to stand aside from the conflict.. so Iraq is not a back garden (Place for international conflicts) for it," Al-Kadhimi said in the Cabinet session. "We directed to form a joint investigation between the federal government and the regional government to arrest the criminals," he added. A rocket attack in Kurdistan ’Erbil on Monday killed a civilian contractor and injured others. International and national parties condemned the attack. The President of Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, strongly condemned the "terrorist" attack calling on the UN Security Council and the United Nations to take the risks of this attack seriously and work to end the dangers that threaten the Kurdistan Region by helping the federal government implement the Iraqi constitution, especially Article 140. For his part, the Iraqi President, Barham Salih, described the attack as a dangerous escalation, adding, "Targeting Erbil, which caused casualties, represents a dangerous escalation and a criminal terrorist act targeting national efforts to protect the country's security and the safety of citizens. We have no choice but to enhance our efforts to root out the terrorism forces and the attempts to plunge the country into Chaos." “We deplore the deadly rocket attack on Erbil. Such heinous, reckless acts pose grave threats to stability. Iraq must be shielded from (external) rivalries. We call for restraint and for close Baghdad-Erbil collaboration to bring culprits to justice.” UNAMI said.

