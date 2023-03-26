Environmental factors contribute to ISIS persistence in Northeastern Iraq: local officer

Shafaq News/ Despite years of military operations and airstrikes against the Islamic State, the group's strongholds continue to persist in the region of Nareen, located in northeastern Iraq near the Kurdistan border.

The barren and arid terrain of the area has made it difficult for security forces to gain control over the extremist group's presence.

The director of the Qarah Tappa district, Safi Mortadha al-Tamimi, stated to Shafaq News Agency that the lack of water resources in the region is a significant factor contributing to the persistence of ISIS. The drought has caused Hamreen Lake, once a significant source of water for the area, to dry up, leaving behind a vast expanse of barren land.

The area has become a shelter for the extremist group, with its rugged hills and rough terrain providing ample hiding places from the security forces.

"The dry and hot region of Nareen is like a triangle located between Hamreen Lake, Qarah Tappa, and Jalawla. This region spans over 40 square kilometers and is a vulnerable and unsecured area. It is challenging to control this area without the support of air raids and continuous drone surveillance," al-Tamimi explained.

Al-Tamimi added that the group has turned the once-water-rich region into a corridor for their militants, providing them with a hiding place from which to launch attacks on security forces.

Despite the government's efforts to clear the region of the extremist group, al-Tamimi noted that the vast, unsecured areas have provided a platform for the militants to rebuild and regroup. The intelligence and security forces continue to monitor and target the group's strongholds with airstrikes and drone surveillance. However, the lack of adequate resources and the rugged terrain continue to pose significant challenges in the fight against the extremist group.

"It is the job of the intelligence and security forces to monitor and target the group's hideouts continuously. Although airstrikes and drone surveillance have been successful in weakening the group's position, the vast expanse of unsecured land allows them to rebuild and regenerate their strongholds," al-Tamimi added.