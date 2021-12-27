Report
Engineering graduates block a main street in Diyala
Category: Iraq News
Date: 2021-12-27T13:28:40+0000
Shafaq News / Hundreds of engineering graduates in Diyala demonstrated in front of the local government's building in Baquba today, demanding job opportunities.
Shafaq News agency's correspondent reported that the demonstrators blocked Diyala's main street, which includes the local government's headquarters and official departments.
The demonstrators demanded the authorities to be appointed just like their peers in other governorates, according to our reporter.
They revealed requesting the Ministry of education to grant them lecturing contracts, which did not happen, because the contracts were exclusive to the graduates of the education department.
