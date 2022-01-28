"Enemies of Iraq" are behind the attack on Baghdad Airport, Sadrist bloc says

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-01-28T15:04:32+0000

Shafaq News/ The Sadrist bloc accused the "enemies of Iraq" of targeting Baghdad International Airport. "Targeting government facilities in general and Baghdad Airport, in particular, is an action of Iraq's enemies who, by their actions, seek to isolate Iraq on the international and economic level.: The bloc's Head, Hassan al-Adari, tweeted. Al-Adari added, "We will make Iraq a state free of terrorism and uncontrolled weapons through a national majority government that secures the homeland and is keen on the security of the citizen and the sovereignty of Iraq." Earlier today, at least six missiles targeted the Baghdad International airport. The Security Media Cell disclosed said in a statement, "outlaw terrorist gangs targeted the Baghdad International airport today at dawn, with six Katyusha rockets." According to the statement, the rockets landed in the airport apron and damaged two aircraft of the Iraqi airlines. It noted that the security forces had found three rockets in a launchpad in Abu Gharib district, adding that new leads had been found, and the perpetrators would soon be arrested and held accountable for what they did.

