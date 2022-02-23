Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Ending Iraq's requirement to compensate Kuwaiti victims is a new beginning, MP says

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-02-23T11:49:55+0000
Ending Iraq's requirement to compensate Kuwaiti victims is a new beginning, MP says

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi, that ending Iraq's requirement to compensate victims of its 1990 invasion of Kuwait is the fruit of Baghdad's efforts to build strong relations with the international community.

Al-Kadhimi said in a tweet today, "Iraq strives towards mutually beneficial relations with its neighbors & international partners."

"We have succeeded in resolving all outstanding UN resolutions relating to the former regime’s reckless policies - policies that have cost the Iraqi people dearly over the last 32yrs", he added.

Yesterday, the U.N. Security Council voted unanimously to end Iraq’s requirement to compensate victims of its 1990 invasion of Kuwait, with Baghdad having paid out more than $50 billion to 1.5 million claimants.

The United Nations Compensation Commission (UNCC) was created in 1991 as a subsidiary organ of the United Nations Security Council. Its mandate is to process claims and pay compensation for losses and damage suffered as a direct result of Iraq's 1990–1991 invasion and occupation of Kuwait which started the Gulf War.

related

Al-Kadhimi’s Party is suspended due to disagreements and financial problems, Source

Date: 2021-04-27 09:53:16
Al-Kadhimi’s Party is suspended due to disagreements and financial problems, Source

Iraq’s PM assigns new commanders in Baghdad over Al-Sadr attack

Date: 2021-07-20 19:03:41
Iraq’s PM assigns new commanders in Baghdad over Al-Sadr attack

Al-Kadhimi meets with the fact-finding committee members

Date: 2020-10-18 13:35:06
Al-Kadhimi meets with the fact-finding committee members

Pelosi reiterates Washington's support to al-Kadhimi's government 

Date: 2021-07-28 19:02:20
Pelosi reiterates Washington's support to al-Kadhimi's government 

PM al-Kadhimi receives the Swedish MoFA in Baghdad

Date: 2021-11-22 12:00:15
PM al-Kadhimi receives the Swedish MoFA in Baghdad

Iraq opens an air and sea bridge to provide Sudan with urgent aid

Date: 2020-09-09 18:41:39
Iraq opens an air and sea bridge to provide Sudan with urgent aid

PM al-Kadhimi: the Baghdad airport attack aims to damage Iraq's reputation

Date: 2022-01-28 14:13:07
PM al-Kadhimi: the Baghdad airport attack aims to damage Iraq's reputation

Iraq’s Al-Kadhimi welcomes the Pope just hours before he arrives

Date: 2021-03-04 21:07:32
Iraq’s Al-Kadhimi welcomes the Pope just hours before he arrives