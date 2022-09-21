Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Emtidad will not take part in a government the Coordination Framework forms, al-Salami says

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-09-21T14:20:47+0000
Emtidad will not take part in a government the Coordination Framework forms, al-Salami says

Shafaq News/ Emtidad will not take part in a "partisan" cabinet led by the Coordination Framework, lawmaker Haidar al-Salami said on Wednesday.

Al-Salami, the head of Emtidad's parliamentary bloc, told Shafaq News Agency, "Emtidad opposes quota and partisan governments. We will not take part in any government the Coordination Framework forms. Consensus governments have destroyed the country."

"If there is an intention to form a cabinet of independent figures, the content of its program will reflect that clearly," he added, "if this program is acceptable, we would not hesitate to endorse it, but we will always maintain our role as an opposition and supervise the government's work."

related

Emtidad denies talks with the Sadrist movement and the Coordination Framework

Date: 2022-03-08 14:49:27
Emtidad denies talks with the Sadrist movement and the Coordination Framework

Al-Sadr to meet the leaders of the Coordination Framework tomorrow 

Date: 2021-12-28 13:44:32
Al-Sadr to meet the leaders of the Coordination Framework tomorrow 

Qa'ani arrives in Baghdad ahead of the Sadrist demonstrations

Date: 2022-07-27 13:41:48
Qa'ani arrives in Baghdad ahead of the Sadrist demonstrations

CF discloses the details of its new initiative

Date: 2022-04-01 15:46:56
CF discloses the details of its new initiative

Coordination Framework to change the election commission and law in the next parliamentary term, leading figure say

Date: 2022-01-22 14:11:24
Coordination Framework to change the election commission and law in the next parliamentary term, leading figure say

Shiite rivals to name a "consensus candidate" for premiership within 72 hours, MP says

Date: 2022-03-13 14:22:58
Shiite rivals to name a "consensus candidate" for premiership within 72 hours, MP says

Al-Sadr's advisor says Zeidan is the Coordination Framework's guard, hints at unanticipated escalation

Date: 2022-08-24 11:50:07
Al-Sadr's advisor says Zeidan is the Coordination Framework's guard, hints at unanticipated escalation

Iraq's new government will embrace a new slogan, MP says

Date: 2022-06-22 15:26:32
Iraq's new government will embrace a new slogan, MP says