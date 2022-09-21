Emtidad will not take part in a government the Coordination Framework forms, al-Salami says

Shafaq News/ Emtidad will not take part in a "partisan" cabinet led by the Coordination Framework, lawmaker Haidar al-Salami said on Wednesday.

Al-Salami, the head of Emtidad's parliamentary bloc, told Shafaq News Agency, "Emtidad opposes quota and partisan governments. We will not take part in any government the Coordination Framework forms. Consensus governments have destroyed the country."

"If there is an intention to form a cabinet of independent figures, the content of its program will reflect that clearly," he added, "if this program is acceptable, we would not hesitate to endorse it, but we will always maintain our role as an opposition and supervise the government's work."