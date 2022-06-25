Emtidad urges independent MPs to form a single bloc

Shafaq News/ Independent lawmakers might be able to amplify their impact inside the legislative body by joining efforts and forming a single bloc, spokesperson to the Emtidad movement Manar al-Obaidi said on Saturday.

"The Independent [lawmakers] have the opportunity to form a coalition that overarches all the contentions, amplifies their influence inside the parliament, and enhances their role as an opposition," al-Obaidi told Shafaq News Agency.

"Those claiming that the status quo parties have taken the Independent MPs under their wing know nothing about politics," the lawmaker continued, "the Independents lack nothing but vision and leadership."