Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Emtidad denies talks with the Sadrist movement and the Coordination Framework

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-03-08T14:49:27+0000
Emtidad denies talks with the Sadrist movement and the Coordination Framework

Shafaq News/ Spokesperson to the Emtidad movement, Manar al-Obaidi, on Tuesday denied the media reports about talks with the Sadrist movement and the Coordination Framework over the formation of the upcoming Iraqi government.

In a statement to Shafaq News Agency, al-Obaidi dismissed the media reports hinting at potential rapprochement with the Coordination Framework and the Sadrist movement as "unfounded".

"Our position has not changed. We will be an opposition party. We have filed a request at the parliament presidium to be registered as an opposition party," al-Obaidi said, "there are neither talks nor agreements about joining any blocs or alliances."

On March 5, member of Emtidad's Politburo, Nour Nafei Ali al-Halijawi, announced "her resignation" from the movement to protest the movement's endorsement of renewing the mandate of Mohammad al-Halboosi at the head of the parliament.

On February 13, 17 members of the movement that emerged from the October protests said they withdrew from Emtidad because the movement's representatives in the Iraqi parliament veered of its internal code.

related

Agreement of the Framework and al-Sadr is Iraq's potion, MP says

Date: 2022-02-09 15:12:34
Agreement of the Framework and al-Sadr is Iraq's potion, MP says

Coordination Framework and al-Sadr hit on some common ground: unity of Shiite component comes first

Date: 2022-01-06 17:23:15
Coordination Framework and al-Sadr hit on some common ground: unity of Shiite component comes first

Coordination Framework appealed for the largest bloc with 88 MPs, MP says

Date: 2022-01-09 16:46:21
Coordination Framework appealed for the largest bloc with 88 MPs, MP says

Another founding member of Emtidad resigns

Date: 2022-02-01 15:55:44
Another founding member of Emtidad resigns

PUK and Coordination Framework reiterate commitment to "peaceful approach" to forming the government

Date: 2022-02-14 16:09:26
PUK and Coordination Framework reiterate commitment to "peaceful approach" to forming the government

Federal Court might annul and recount some EVMs, Coordination Framework says

Date: 2021-12-26 11:21:00
Federal Court might annul and recount some EVMs, Coordination Framework says

Al-Sadr approves Coordination Framework's nominee for Premiership, source says

Date: 2022-01-17 13:32:47
Al-Sadr approves Coordination Framework's nominee for Premiership, source says

Coordination Framework asks al-Sistani to solve its conflict with the Sadrist movement

Date: 2022-01-30 19:28:29
Coordination Framework asks al-Sistani to solve its conflict with the Sadrist movement